The NAACP celebrated the fourth night of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards unveiling the next round of winners in the non-televised music award categories, as well as the JACKIE ROBINSON SPORTS AWARD, which was presented to THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION (WNBPA). The awards were announced during the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS’ VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE hosted NISCHELLE TURNER.

The Winners

Outstanding New Artist: DOJA CAT - “Say So”

Outstanding Male Artist: DRAKE - “Laugh Now, Cry Later”

Outstanding Female Artist: BEYONCÉ - “Black Parade”

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: “Do It” - CHLOE X HALLE

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: "Savage Remix" - MEGAN THEE STALLION feat. BEYONCÉ

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): CHLOE X HALLE - “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): MEGAN THEE STALLION feat. BEYONCÉ - "Savage Remix"

Outstanding Album: “Chilombo” - JHENÉ AIKO

Outstanding Producer of the Year: HIT-BOY

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Brown Skin Girl” - BEYONCE' feat WIZKID, SAINT JHN, BLUE IVY CARTER

Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental: “Music From and Inspired By Soul” - JON BATISTE

Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal: “Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper” - SOMI

Outstanding International Song: “Lockdown” - ORIGINAL KOFFEE

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: “Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE and TOM MACDOUGALL

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song: “Touch from you” - TAMELA MANN

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album: “The Return” - THE CLARK SISTERS

Special Award - Sports Award II: WNBA Player's Association (NNEKA OGQUMIKE accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)

