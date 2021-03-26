-
Beyoncé Wins Four NAACP Image Awards
March 26, 2021 at 4:18 AM (PT)
The NAACP celebrated the fourth night of the 52nd NAACP Image Awards unveiling the next round of winners in the non-televised music award categories, as well as the JACKIE ROBINSON SPORTS AWARD, which was presented to THE WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS ASSOCIATION (WNBPA). The awards were announced during the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS’ VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE hosted NISCHELLE TURNER.
The Winners
- Outstanding New Artist: DOJA CAT - “Say So”
- Outstanding Male Artist: DRAKE - “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
- Outstanding Female Artist: BEYONCÉ - “Black Parade”
- Outstanding Soul/R&B Song: “Do It” - CHLOE X HALLE
- Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song: "Savage Remix" - MEGAN THEE STALLION feat. BEYONCÉ
- Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional): CHLOE X HALLE - “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
- Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary): MEGAN THEE STALLION feat. BEYONCÉ - "Savage Remix"
- Outstanding Album: “Chilombo” - JHENÉ AIKO
- Outstanding Producer of the Year: HIT-BOY
- Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album: “Brown Skin Girl” - BEYONCE' feat WIZKID, SAINT JHN, BLUE IVY CARTER
- Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental: “Music From and Inspired By Soul” - JON BATISTE
- Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal: “Holy Room - Live at Alte Oper” - SOMI
- Outstanding International Song: “Lockdown” - ORIGINAL KOFFEE
- Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album: “Soul” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack - TRENT REZNOR, ATTICUS ROSS, JON BATISTE and TOM MACDOUGALL
- Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song: “Touch from you” - TAMELA MANN
- Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album: “The Return” - THE CLARK SISTERS
- Special Award - Sports Award II: WNBA Player's Association (NNEKA OGQUMIKE accepting on behalf of WNBAPA)