Carton

The request by a victim of CRAIG CARTON's ticket-selling scheme that a judge rewrite the restitution order repaying victims of the fraudulent operation that landed the ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon host in prison has been rejected as currently outside the court's purview, reports the NEW YORK POST.

DUKAL CORP. and owner GERARD LODUKA asked for the changes last week, but on WEDNESDAY, federal court Judge COLLEEN MCMAHON said that she cannot make the payments come faster until JUNE 9th because CARTON is still serving home confinement while working at WFAN, and is therefore technically under the custody of the BUREAU OF PRISONS. MCMAHON noted that CARTON appears not to be confined to his home and could work from home, but that she could not intervene while CARTON is under the prison bureau's supervision.

Last week's request from DUKAL's attorney JOHN G. MARTIN asked for acceleration of payments and an increase in the $5 million restitution plan to reflect CARTON's return to WFAN, alleging that CARTON has not made any payments towards restitution since his release from prison in JUNE and asking for priority for his client over a larger company that was also among the victims. CARTON's attorney DERRELLE JANEY contended that CARTON has already made payments, including about $30,000 to LODUKA (out of $435,000 owed).

