Dennis' New Single

From the "where are they now" file: Country artist WESLEY DENNIS, who charted three singles as a MERCURY NASHVILLE artist in 1995, has signed a new recording deal with FLORIDA-based independent label KDM RECORDS. He released his first single under the new deal, “This Song’s For You,” TODAY (3/26), and is working on an album, “One More Day,” tentatively due in MAY.

In between MERCURY and KDM, DENNIS had recording deals with MILLENIUM RECORDS (which shuttered before releasing his album, “Country To The Core”) and Canadian label DIRT ROAD RECORDS, which released his “Country Enough” album in 2012. After former MILLENIUM RECORDS owner DOC LIVNGSTONE offered DENNIS copies of “Country To The Core” that had been in storage, the artist was able to make that album available in 2017.

