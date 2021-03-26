Streaming The Brew Crew

GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE's game coverage of MILWAUKEE BREWERS baseball will include streaming in the five county MILWAUKEE metro area along with the usual radio broadcast. MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL teams can allow their flagship radio stations to stream games on a geofenced in-market basis under their rights deals; the BREWERS games will be available in MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, RACINE, OZAUKEE, and WASHINGTON COUNTIES, WISCONSIN via the station's website and app and will be blocked beyond the metro as per MLB restrictions. Out-of-market streaming is available to listeners on a subscription basis from MLB.COM.

GOOD KARMA BRANDS MILWAUKEE VP/Market Mgr. STEVE WEXLER said, “We’re thrilled to offer fans in the MILWAUKEE metro area another way to enjoy the excitement of BREWERS baseball with BOB UECKER, JEFF LEVERING and LANE GRINDLE. BREWERS baseball is the soundtrack of summer, and now it will be available in more ways than ever before.”

BREWERS Pres./Business Operations RICK SCHLESINGER said, “The BREWERS and WTMJ RADIO have one of the longest broadcast relationships in baseball, a tradition that dates back more than fifty years, and we know how much fans enjoy listening to games on the radio. Streaming games will give everyone in the five-county area another option for connecting to the action all season long.”

