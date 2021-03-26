Leases

SIRIUSXM is opening three channels for new applicants to its “Qualified Entity Program,” the set-aside channels the company volunteered to lease to diverse operators under the terms of the FCC's approval of the SIRIUS-XM merger in 2008. Three channels have opened up, one on the SIRIUS satellite network, one on the XM network, and one that would only be available to receivers equipped to receive "SIRIUSXM Xtra Channels"; all three would also be available via SIRIUSXM's app and online streaming packages.

The current "Qualified Entity Program” channels include HOWARD UNIVERSITY's HUR VOICES and HBCU RADIO, KTV RADIO NETWORK’s KOREA TODAY, BYU RADIO, NATIONAL LATINO BROADCASTING's EN VIVO and LA POLITICA TALK, and high school student-run SLAM RADIO.

Applications are due by APRIL 25th, with tentative selections by MAY 25th and lease agreements to be signed as soon as JULY 9th.

Find out more at siriusxm.com/qualifiedentity.

