Amy Grant & Ellie Holcomb on Today Show from The Ryman

AMY GRANT and ELLIE HOLCOMB will perform on NBC's THE TODAY SHOW this TUESDAY. MARCH 30th. GRANT and HOLCOMB will be joined by an all-female band from the historic RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE.

The pair will be debuting a new song called "A Woman," which is the first single from the FAITHFUL: GO AND SPEAK album ... a tribute to women and GOD's faithfulness in their lives. GRANT and HOLCOMB will also stay around for the third hour of THE TODAY SHOW to share about the song and album.

