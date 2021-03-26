Haury

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE has signed singer-songwriter STYLES HAURY to a global publishing agreement. The OHIO native has experience opening for Country artists including DWIGHT YOAKAM, JAKE OWEN, BRETT ELDREDGE, CHRIS JANSEN, UNCLE KRACKER and TYLER FARR.

HAURY is represented by CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY and managed by SAMANTHA BORENSTEIN of SAM I AM ENTERTAINEMENT.

