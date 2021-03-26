Latham Promoted

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted iHEARTMEDIA/ORLANDO SVP/Sales BARBARA LATHAM to CENTRAL FLORIDA Area President, overseeing the ORLANDO and MELBOURNE markets. LATHAM will report to iHEARTMEDIA Division President LINDA BYRD, who will remain in her role as with expanded responsibilities.

BYRD said, "I am thrilled to be able to promote BARB to this position. We’ve worked together for 36 years and in many different capacities. She is one of the brightest and most competitive employees I know. BARB has always been a winner, and to her, there is no other option. No one deserves this opportunity more, and it makes me happy to put this team, that I’ve managed for the last 21 years in her capable hands."



LATHAM added, "I am so excited to continue my career in this new role in CENTRAL FLORIDA with the ORLANDO team and reconnecting with the SPACE COAST team. My goal is to continue the tradition of success that I have been a part of under LINDA’s leadership in various roles over many years. She created the model of excellence in CENTRAL FLORIDA and all of iHEARTMEDIA, for many of the company’s most heritage brands, on-air personalities/influencers, and sales success. I am driven and excited to continue that success in this new role as the CENTRAL FLORIDA Area President."

