Benefitting Local Music Venues

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE/RIVER HOUSE ARTIST JAMESON RODGERS will host two special performances benefitting the MUSIC VENUE ALLIANCE-NASHVILLE (MVAN) on FRIDAY, APRIL 23rd at the LISTENING ROOM CAFE in NASHVILLE. MVAN is a coalition working to ensure that no NASHVILLE independent music venue closes its doors permanently due to the pandemic.

Local Country radio stations iHEARTMEDIA WSIX (THE BIG 98) and CUMULUS WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY) will present performances at 6p and 8p (CT), respectively. Special guests for the program, titled, "JAMESON RODGERS & Friends," will include fellow Country stars CARLY PEARCE, JIMMIE ALLEN, JORDAN DAVIS and TENILLE TOWNES. Tickets are available here for both shows. (Note that PEARCE will appear at the 6p performance only.)

“This last year has been extremely difficult for all kinds of businesses and individuals, but independent music venues have possibly suffered the most,” said RODGERS. “I played one of the last shows at KANZA HALL in KANSAS CITY in FEBRUARY 2020 before it permanently closed due to the pandemic. DOUGLAS CORNER, where I played for the first time ever in NASHVILLE, also closed last year. When I heard EXIT/IN may be going up for sale I knew I had to do something to help struggling independent music venues in NASHVILLE. We came across MVAN and knew that was the perfect partner to get funds into venues’ hands. I’ve spent years touring in clubs and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. We can’t let all these venues close and suffer. I’m really grateful to THE LISTENING ROOM, THE BIG 98 and 103.3 COUNTRY for presenting, hosting and donating the proceeds from this show. A big shout out to my fellow artist friends for donating their time to raise funds for these clubs that are important to each of us.”

“We are excited to join forces with THE BIG 98, 103.3 COUNTRY and these artists to raise money for such a worthy cause,” said THE LISTENING ROOM owner and operator CHRIS BLAIR. “NASHVILLE's independent music venues are a crucial piece of the city’s history and music landscape. MVAN needs the community’s support to keep local venues and independent music alive in NASHVILLE.”

« see more Net News