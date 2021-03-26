April 5th

BARSTOOL SPORTS is taking an unexpected turn into the True Crime podcast world with a new show hosted by KIRK MINIHANE.

"THE CASE, SEASON ONE: BOSTON" will launch on APRIL 5th, with MINIHANE investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old JENNIFER FAY from BROCKTON, MA in 1989, a story involving "police corruption, drugs, and death" in two states.

