-
Iowa Stations Agree To Consent Decree With FCC Over Online Political Public File Rule Violations
March 26, 2021 at 10:52 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CRAWFORD COUNTY BROADCASTING CORP. is the latest radio licensee to reach a Consent Decree with the FCC to settle charges that it violated online political public file rules at Country KDSN-A and AC KDSN-F/DENISON, IA.
The agreement requires the company to create and adhere to a compliance plan but does not assess a fine against the licensee.