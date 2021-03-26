Poteet

Veteran radio programmer CRASH POTEET is on the hunt for his next opportunity. He most recently programmed L.M. COMMUNICATIONS WKLC (ROCK 105) and Classic Hits WXME (MIX 100.9 & 102.3)/CHARLESTON, WV. His background also includes programming stints at Country stations KSCS/DALLAS; KVOO/TULSA; WPOR/PORTLAND, ME; KTST (101.9 THE TWISTER)/OKLAHOMA CITY; and WKWS (96.1 THE WOLF)/CHARLESTON, WV.

Reach him at okccrash@gmail.com.

« see more Net News