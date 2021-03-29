Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Photo: Frederic LeGrand / Shutterstock.com)

The music industry's leading trade organizations collectively slammed TWITTER and its CEO JACK DORSEY for not taking down copyrighted material fast enough in a letter to CONGRESS ahead of THURSDAY's (3/25) hearing on disinformation on social media platforms.

According to BILLBOARD, the letter called out TWITTER's "failure to meet the most basic standards of responsible moderation with respect to other illegal activity -- specifically, the rampant theft of creative works on its platform."

The group asked the Subcommittee On Communications and Technology, and the Subcommittee On Consumer Protection And Commerce, to question DORSEY on TWITTER's lackluster moderation during the hearing.

The letter was signed by the RECORDING ACADEMY, the RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS' ASSOCIATION, the SONGWRITERS OF NORTH AMERICA, the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC, the ARTIST RIGHTS ALLIANCE MUSIC ARTISTS COALITION, and the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL.

THURSDAY's letter said TWITTER should provide free access to an API at scale, build it's own Content-ID type system and that it should license music from rights holders. To read the full article click here.

« see more Net News