Petition

The FCC will issue a public notice seeking comment on a remedial petition for declaratory ruling filed by iHEARTMEDIA seeking belated approval of the purchase of 6.6% of its equity and 8.7% of its voting interests by MICHAEL TABOR's U.K.-based, Bahamian-registered GLOBAL MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT INVESTMENTS LTD. The announcement of the public notice came in a Memorandum Opinion and Order approving the transfer of Country KSNR (CAT 100.3)/FISHER, MN from the SUN AND SNOW STATION TRUST LLC back to iHM LICENSES, LLC, the purchase by iHM of News KXYZ-A (BIN 1320)/HOUSTON from MULTICULTURAL RADIO BROADCASTING LICENSEE, LLC for $1.4 million, and the purchase of News KKGM-A (DALLAS' BIN), News KHVN-A (DALLAS' BIN), K221GV, and K237HD/FORT WORTH, TX by iHM for $950,000.

The approvals, which noted that iHEARTMEDIA was unaware of TABOR's exceeding 5% ownership in the company until it was already done, are conditioned on iHEART suspending the voting rights of TABOR, GMEI, and related trusts and trustees until the Commission issues a declaratory ruling approving the foreign interests' ownership of more than 5% of iHEART.

