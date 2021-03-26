-
WWWQ (Q99.7)/Atlanta Helps Storm Damaged Listeners
YESTERDAY (3/26) was a horrible day for the ATLANTA area, and in particular COWETA COUNTY, just SOUTH of ATLANTA, where a huge tornado leveled homes and killed one person. CUMULUS Top 40 WWWQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA is on the air offering listeners a chance to win $1,000 in storm relief free money from THE BERT SHOW & Q99.7.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected," noted CUMULUS VP/Top LOUIE DIAZ. "Q99.7/ATLANTA is super-serving our listening area by helping those affected by THURSDAY nights deadly storms. Since we can't be on the front lines due to the Covid-19 pandemic we will award families affected by the storm $1,000."
For more details, click here.