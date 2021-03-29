Maureen Valker-Barlow, New MarketBrand President



DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS (DWP), announced FRIDAY (3/26) it has spun off its Sponsorship and Branding department to BRANDMARKET AGENCY. DWP's Executive VP MAUREEN VALKER - BARLOW, now picks up the new title of President of BRANDMARKET. The purpose of the spin off, according to a statement, is to better service DWP's own festivals and its growing list of outside clients.

VALKER-BARLOW joined DWP in 2019 after holding various sales roles at record labels and agencies. She is not only known for creating symbiotic and beneficial partnerships, but is also highly regarded for her ability to create original experiential marketing activations that resonate with fans and create lasting brand loyalty.

Since joining DWP, VALKER-BARLOW has continued to build the company’s full-service sponsorship and marketing agency, which focuses on elevating brands and growing their worldwide impact. Recent and current sponsorship and branding partners include: ANHEUSER-BUSCH, BMG, BUSHMILLS IRISH WHISKEY®, CANTU BEAUTY, JACK DANIEL’S, KAMP (K-POP FESTIVAL), KONA BREWING CO., MANIC PANIC, PROOF MEDIA MIX, ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK, SHELTER MUSIC GROUP and ZENNI OPTICS, among others.

DWP CEO DANNY HAYES said, “Since joining us 18 months ago, MAUREEN has turned an in-house department into a fully functioning business entity. Giving her the freedom to plot BRANDMARK’s course in conjunction with our festival needs was a natural extension of her leadership and business skills. Her ability to generate business and create opportunity for our partners during COVID-19 encouraged DANNY WIMMER and me to invest in this next logical step of MAUREEN’s career.”

