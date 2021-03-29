Music Lives 2021

This past weekend, LIVEXLIVE presented its virtual festival MUSIC LIVES, with proceeds going to THE RECORDING ACADEMY's MUSICARES FOUNDATION.

The weekend was jam-packed with an all-star lineup that included JAKE OWEN, TRACE ADKINS, PITBULL and 24GOLDN (FRIDAY); JOHN MAYER, JUSTINE SKY, WIZ KHALIFA and LIL TJAY (SATURDAY) and ZAC BROWN BAND, NELLY and LENNON STELLA (SUNDAY).

To check out the full schedule/lineup, go here. Proceeds from the poster for the festival will go to MUSICARES. To buy the poster, go here.

« see more Net News