LiveXLive's Virtual Festival Raises Money For MusiCares
March 29, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
This past weekend, LIVEXLIVE presented its virtual festival MUSIC LIVES, with proceeds going to THE RECORDING ACADEMY's MUSICARES FOUNDATION.
The weekend was jam-packed with an all-star lineup that included JAKE OWEN, TRACE ADKINS, PITBULL and 24GOLDN (FRIDAY); JOHN MAYER, JUSTINE SKY, WIZ KHALIFA and LIL TJAY (SATURDAY) and ZAC BROWN BAND, NELLY and LENNON STELLA (SUNDAY).
To check out the full schedule/lineup, go here. Proceeds from the poster for the festival will go to MUSICARES. To buy the poster, go here.