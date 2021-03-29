Positive Trends

AUDIOBOOM saw its 2020 revenue rise 20% despite the pandemic on a year-to-year basis to $26.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA loss narrowing 42% to $1.7 million. The podcast company's brand advertiser count rose 11% to 311 at the end of 2020, and global revenue per 1,000 downloads (eCPM) rose 32% from DECEMBER 2019 to DECEMBER 2020 to $38.99. Programmatic ad revenue jumped 258% to $2.5 million. Production revenue grew 57% to $1.1 million. Total loss narrowed 57% to $3.1 million.

The company is reporting a "strong start" to 2021, with currently signed ad bookings already at 80% of the market forecast for 2021 Group revenue.

Chairman MICHAEL TOBIN said that the company only drew down $700,000 of a $4 million loan he and shareholder CANDY VENTURES SARL extended to the company and that draw has been repaid. He added that the Board expects the company to achieve positive cash flow and positive EBITDA this year.

CEO STUART LAST added that the company has regained momentum that has continued into 2021 and "the traditional seasonal drop-off in Q1 advertising demand has not materialized." He said that as the company reaches positive EBITDA, its goals involve developing a sales model "which sits between the premium and the programmatic," replacing embedded ads after 90 days with dynamic ad insertion; investing in U.K. content; and building on its subscription platform.

