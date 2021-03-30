Subscription Platform

ACAST has announced the launch of its new podcast subscription platform, ACAST+, offering podcasters monetization opportunities including ad-free streams, private subscriber-only content, early access to episodes, and other features. The platform is currently in beta, with the U.K.'s "TALKING POLITICS" and SWEDEN's "SOMMA MED HENRIK" among the testers.

ACAST Co-Founder JOHAN BILLGREN said, “We’re developing the podcast industry with -- and for -- the creators. We firmly believe creators should always be fairly reimbursed for their craft, and it’s important to us that they own the relationship with their listeners, in whichever ways suit their individual show best. With the introduction of ACAST+ we’re giving our creators even more ways to connect with listeners, and to grow and monetize their shows, wherever those listeners are -- supporting the open podcasting ecosystem and helping the whole industry continue to thrive.”

ACAST recently partnered with PATREON to offer podcasters a simplified way to offer patron-only content.

