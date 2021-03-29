Sharon Osbourne (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

SHARON OSBORNE left "The Talk" last FRIDAY (3/26) two weeks after an argument over racial issues with co-host SHERYL UNDERWOOD.

The release from CBS read. “The events of the MARCH 10th broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that SHARON’s behavior toward her co-hosts during that episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

“At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race. During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.

“‘The Talk’ will return with original episodes on MONDAY, APRIL 12th, following the pre-scheduled hiatus the week of APRIL 5th.”

The network previously announced it would suspend filming while it investigates allegations that the atmosphere on the show was “racially insensitive.”

During the show in question, OSBOURNE spoke about being branded a racist for supporting PIERS MORGAN, who left his own morning show in the U.K. after blasting MEGHAN MARKLE's interview with OPRAH WINFREY.

