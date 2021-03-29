-
iHeartMedia/Atlanta Collects For Tornado Victims
March 29, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA partnered with local television station CBS 46 to collect water and toiletries over the weekend to benefit the many tornado victims of COWEA COUNTY in the parking lot of the headquarters.
During the collection this past SATURDAY from noon-3p, iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA on-air personalities encouraged listeners to stop by the radio station with their donations.