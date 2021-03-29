Jaxon (Facebook)

Morning co-host BO JAXON adds PD stripes at CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS. He retains his duties as co-host of “The CAT COUNTRY Morning Show With WENDY & BO” with WENDY LABREE, and tells ALL ACCESS, “I am a multi-tasking machine.”

He succeeds former PD MIKE DYLAN, who announced plans to depart the station in JANUARY after eight years on the job (NET NEWS 1/27).

JAXON joined KATC one year ago (NET NEWS 4/8/20). Prior career stops include OM for SUMMITMEDIA’s SPRINGFIELD, MO cluster, as well as PD and morning co-host for the company’s Country KTTS, PD/morning host at KSE RADIO VENTURES KWOF (92.5 THE WOLF)/DENVER and PD at Hot AC sister KIMN

