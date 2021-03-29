Allen (Facebook)

Country radio veteran LISA (”ALLEN”) LEVY returns to the format in a part-time capacity, voice tracking middays on SAGA COMMUNICATIONS’ WCVL (C-VILLE COUNTRY 92.7) as well as nights on Classic Rock sister station WWWV (97.5 3WV), both in CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. Until her departure three years ago, ALLEN had been PD/afternoon host at WCVL (then WUVA), as well as Asst. Brand Mgr. at AC clustermate WQMZ.

Most recently she has been volunteering at the VIRGINIA RADIO COOP, working at Oldies WREN (97.9 THE WREN) and Adult Hits WXRK (ROCK HITS 92.3), both in CHARLOTTESVILLE (NET NEWS 3/2/17). Earlier in her radio career, ALLEN was PD at MONTICELLO Country WCYK/CHARLOTTESVILLE after a decade in the PD chair with iHEARTMEDIA Country WFRE/FREDERICK, MD. She has also programmed stations in AUGUSTA, ME and COLUMBIA, MO, and did on-air work for CBS RADIO Country WIRK/WEST PALM BEACH, FL and then BEASLEY-owned Country WKIS/MIAMI.

ALLEN posted on FACEBOOK, “I enjoyed volunteering the past year at the VIRGINIA RADIO COOP and made some great friends there, but commercial radio has called me back … I’m looking forward to a new beginning!”

