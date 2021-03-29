Oklahoma Dream Home

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG)/TULSA, OK stations Country KWEN (K.95.5), HOT AC KRAV (MIX 96.5) and sister TV outlet KOKI (FOX 23) teamed up over the weekend to launch their ST. JUDE Dream Home Giveaway fundraiser to benefit ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The stations’ goal is to sell 13,000 raffle tickets for the home, which will raise $1.3 million for the MEMPHIS-based hospital. That goal is 1,000 tickets more than the stations sold in 2020.

“$1.3 million is a pretty aggressive goal, but we feel confident that we have put together a strong initiative that will incentivize the community to help us reach this goal before the giveaway on JUNE 27th,” said CMG/TULSA Market VP CATHY GUNTHER. “Last year, tickets sold out a month early in the midst of the pandemic, and that gave us the confidence to move forward in upping our ticket goal so dramatically.”

The 2,000 square foot, four-bedroom home being given away is in the STONE CANYON subdivision of OWASSO, OK. Other prizes being given away include a diamond necklace from a local jeweler, a year’s worth of groceries and a trip to NEW YORK to see DAN + SHAY at MADISON SQUARE GARDEN.

« see more Net News