Jeff Cochran

Former iHEARTMEDIA/SALT LAKE CITY SVPP JEFF COCHRAN has been named OM for CHERRY CREEK MEDIA/ST. GEORGE, UT's seven-station cluster.

Group PD MARK ELLIOTT added, "We were looking for someone with JEFF’s background and he more than fills the bill. I am thrilled to have someone of JEFF’s caliber working with us in ST. GEORGE and to also share his experience with our entire CHERRY CREEK programing team."

GM JAMES ENGLISH remarked, "We are proud to have the level of experience and leadership JEFF brings to our operation. His creativity and attitude are a great addition to our entire staff. We look forward to his success."

COCHRAN said "I’m so proud to join the team at CHERRY CREEK MEDIA. JAMES ENGLISH and MARK ELLIOTT have a rich history and a fantastic plan for an even better future."

In his long career, COCHRAN has also been iHEARTMEDIA Regional VP/Programming for IDAHO/MONTANA and has Programmed WLIT/Chicago, KOSI/DENVER, KEZK ST. LOUIS and KMZQ/LAS VEGAS.

« see more Net News