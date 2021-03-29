Miley Cyrus (Photo: DFree/Shutterstock)

The NCAA, CBS SPORTS and TURNER SPORTS announced Pop Star MILEY CYRUS will perform in a "Tribute To Frontline Heroes" which will take place between the two men's basketball FINAL FOUR games on APRIL 3rd.

In between the first and second national semifinal games for the MARCH MADNESS men's basketball tournament in INDIANAPOLIS, CYRUS will perform a set as part of the CAPITAL ONE TOURNAMENT CENTRAL SHOW. The NCAA is inviting select frontline workers, including INDIANA UNIVERSITY HEALTH system staff, to attend the concert.

According to BILLBOARD (3/26) CYRUS is no stranger to performing around sporting events in 2021: She also played the TIKTOK TAILGATE pre-game concert ahead of last month's SUPER BOWL LV in TAMPA, FL.

The first NCAA semifinal game is set to begin at 5p (ET) on SATURDAY, APRIL 3rd, with the second game set for 8:30p (ET), while MILEY's concert will air between the two match-ups.

NCAA Final Four: April 3rd (photo:zimmytws/Shutterstock.com)

