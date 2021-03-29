A Special Evening

The NAACP celebrated the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS with the complete televised winners list over the weekend (3/27), reported VARIETY.

ANTHONY ANDERSON returned as host for the eighth consecutive year. Some of the highlights included ANDERSON winning for outstanding actor in a comedy series for his role on “Black-Ish.

Another special moment on the evening was CHADWICK BOSEMAN's posthumous win for a supporting role in SPIKE LEE’s “Da 5 Bloods.” “MA RAINEY’s Black Bottom,” won for Outstanding Ensemble Cast.

It was an award week that began last week (NET NEWS 3/26). For the complete list of winners check here.

