Pete Bergeron Retires After 41 Years At KRVS/Lafayette, LA
UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE Variety KRVS/LAFAYETTE, LA morning "BONJOUR LOUISIANE" MONDAY host PETE BERGERON is retiring after 41 years on the show, reports THE ACADIANA ADVOCATE.
BERGERON, 81, hosted the Cajun music show five days a week for many years, cutting back first by dropping FRIDAYS and then three other weekdays during the pandemic. His last show, taped last week, airs TODAY (3/29).