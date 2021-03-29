Sorry

Last THURSDAY (NET NEWS 3/25), ALL ACCESS reported CUMULUS Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK)/BUFFALO had fired "THE MORNING BULL" co-host ROB LEDERMAN and suspended his co-hosts, including RICH "THE BULL" GAENZLER, after jokes about female Black celebrities' skin color drove a major advertiser on the show to pull its ads.

Now, the station is taking tp social media to apologize, writing, "By now you've probably heard about some things that were said on 97 ROCK this week. In a weak moment, reckless, racist words were spoken on our air. Words that echoed widely, and caused pain in this community. Please allow us a moment to talk to you about this... and to apologize, from our hearts, for the hurt that's resulted."

LEDERMAN also apologized, taking to TWITTER:

« see more Net News