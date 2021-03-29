Sold

PORT CHARLOTTE EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION is selling noncommercial Contemporary Christian WVIJ (VICTORY 91.7)/PORT CHARLOTTE, FL to LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE, INC. for $203,000. The buyer owns Classic Hits WSRQ-A-W240DP-W295BH/SARASOTA and Classic Hits WSRQ-F/ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL and Classic Hits WMCE/ERIE, PA.

In other filings with the FCC, TOOL SHED PDX is transferring low power FM KYQT-LP/PORTLAND, OR to FRIENDS OF PORTLAND COMMUNITY RADIO for no consideration.

Silent STAs were requested by MEKADDESH GROUP CORPORATION (KYLQ/ENCINAL, TX; KDSP/SPUR, TX; KYLB/TURKEY, TX; KEVM/JUNCTION, TX; KEVQ/CROSBYTON, TX; KBAL-F/ALPINE, TX, all financial difficulties) and E&R BROADCASTING (WOPP-A/OPP, AL, antenna problems).

HISPANIC OUTREACH MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KXOI-A (RADIO ALABANZA)/CRANE-ODESSA, TX to HISPANIC FAMILY CHRISTIAN NETWORK, INC. for $200,000.

SAINT MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH has closed on the transfer of low power KACB-LP/COLLEGE STATION, TX to SANTA TERESA CATHOLIC CHURCH for no consideration.

And LA PROMESA FOUNDATION has closed on the sale of Spanish Religion KWMF-A/PLEASANTON-SAN ANTONIO, TX to VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE GLOBAL COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $367,500.

CCR-MISSOULA IV, LLC has applied for an STA to operate KGGL/MISSOULA, MT with reduced power while its transmitter is replaced.

THE MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO has filed for an STA to operate WJSO/PIKEVILLE, KY with reduced power from a temporary tower at its permitted site; its former tower collapsed in APRIL 2020.

