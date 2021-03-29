'Fuego Radio' Format Out To Three New Markets

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS has launched its FUEGO RADIO format on KRRN/LAS VEGAS, KPST/PALM SPRINGS and KRTO/SANTA BARBARA. FUEGO RADIO, "presents a music mix ignited by today's top trending global Latin Urban music movement mixed with Contemporary Hits."

“Following the expansion of our popular FUEGO RADIO format into the SANTA BARBARA-SANTA MARIA market in JANUARY, we are thrilled to also introduce this format into the LAS VEGAS and PALM SPRINGS markets,” said VP/Audio NESTOR ROCHA. “The SHOBOY SHOW has been a great success in all of our markets, and we anticipate this momentum to continue in LAS VEGAS and PALM SPRINGS as well.”

« see more Net News