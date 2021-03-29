Good Friday Worldwide Lineup

GRAMMY award winning artist CHRIS TOMLIN, MAX LUCADO, K-LOVE, 30+ other radio stations, and TRINITY BROADCASTING NETWORK team together for GOOD FRIDAY WORLDWIDE. The TV and radio broadcast this FRIDAY, APRIL 2nd at 8PM ET will feature a message from LUCADO, worship led by TOMLIN, and performances by PAT BARRETT and WE THE KINGDOM. Get ready for a surprise performance from an award-winning musical guest.

TOMLIN shared, “This is a moment aligned by God to touch millions of lives. One of the effects of this season and quarantine has been that the face of worship has changed. We aren’t going to a physical church every Sunday. We aren’t gathering in person with our community each week. We have been challenged to find new ways to not only engage ourselves and our families, but also our community in worship. What I know is that the heart of worship hasn’t changed, and I am so grateful for Max Lucado, K-LOVE, the other partnering radio stations, TBN and all the people involved for being willing to come together to help deliver a message of hope and remind us the meaning and power of worship. This is a unique moment in time and there is an opportunity for this to be one of the most impactful Easter weekends we will ever experience in our lifetime.”



GOOD FRIDAY WORLDWIDE will be simulcast with radio partners K-LOVE, AIR1, and over 30 other radio stations.

