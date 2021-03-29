Josh Innes

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WNRQ (105.9 THE ROCK)/NASHVILLE debuts “THE JOSH INNES SHOW,” effective APRIL 5th. He joins from HOUSTON, where he most recently served as the afternoon host on ESPN 97.5 + 92.5.

“JOSH is wildly talented as a personality, idea generator and storyteller,” said PD JONATHAN SHUFORD. “He’s unconventional, creative and exceptionally compelling. We’re beyond excited to welcome him to NASHVILLE and foster in the next great Classic Rock morning show!”



“I’m thrilled about this opportunity,” said INNES. “105.9 THE ROCK is an incredible brand and I look forward to helping take it to another level.”

