NASHVILLE-based GRASSROOTS PROMOTION and CANADIAN booking/talent buying firm SAKAMOTO AGENCY are partnering to create a new radio and online promotion company, GPS PROMOTION. The company will be headquartered in CANADA and led by radio veteran and recording artist TERA LEE FLAMAN. The company will service both CANADIAN and U.S. radio markets, tastemakers, influencers and digital media on behalf of established Country artists from either side of the border.

“As an artist at the core, who spent a lot of time inside weekly music meetings during my time in radio, I’m excited about being a part of launching GPS PROMOTION,” said FLAMAN. “Ultimately, I want to help artists get their music in the ears of the radio gatekeepers and gain the necessary feedback to move their careers forward with every release.”



“Having the opportunity to collaborate with [GRASSROOTS co-founder] NANCY TUNICK and the acclaimed team from GRASSROOTS, and CANADIAN artist and broadcasting veteran TERA LEE FLAMAN launching GPS here in CANANA, not only meets but exceeds the vision I had for this expansion of our artist services,” said SAKAMOTO AGENCY VP PAUL BIRO. “Here at SAKAMOTO AGENCY, we will contribute the sensibility that comes with being promoters and artist advocates to GPS PROMOTION, and our collective team will work with all the data to strategically assist artists in meeting their full potential.”

Added TUNICK, "We are excited to be bringing our unique and proactive promotion perspective and experience to helping Canadian artists widen their fan base and opportunities!”

