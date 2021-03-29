Free Easter Special

DAYWIND RECORDS is offering a free EASTER radio special featuring the 2021 EASTER musical, "Love Lifted Up," from the DAYWIND CHOIR. It was created by top southern gospel songwriter, Jason Cox and GMA DOVE AWARDS “Southern Gospel Artist of the Year,” Joseph Habedank. If your radio station plans to air the special please e-mail GREGG GOODMAN at ggoodman@daywind.com. You can download the free thirty minute special here.

