Young

Congratulations to BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG, who hit #1 on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "Lady."

Kudos to BMLG RECORDS Pres./CEO JIMMY HARNEN, SVP/Promotion & Marketing MATTHEW HARGIS, Sr. Dir./National Promotion & Marketing MICHELLE KAMMERER, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion ANDREW THOEN, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion LIZ SANTANA, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion ANDI BROOKS, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion STELLA PRADO and Coord./Promotion KYLIE DEMBEK.

« see more Net News