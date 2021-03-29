Starnes

TODD STARNES' podcast will join the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK starting on APRIL 5th. SALEM will handle distribution, marketing, and sales representation for the show.

“SPN is delighted to join in this partnership with Todd Starnes, one of the leading voices in conservative AMERICA,” said SALEM MEDIA GROUP SVP/Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE. “His courage in saying what needs to be said is unmatched. His knowledge and ability to explain what is really going on is his forte.”

“SALEM is known for its cutting-edge platforms and excellence-driven

programming," said STARNES, the former FOX NEWS RADIO host who also owns News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE (THE MIGHTY 990)/MEMPHIS and syndicates his daily talk show and feature. “I’m honored to join such a well-respected industry leader like the SALEM PODCAST NETWORK.”

