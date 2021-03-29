Another Partnership

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION has entered another partnership, this time with equipment distributor BROADCAST DEPOT, which will offer deals and, with partner BALBOA CAPITAL, financing options for IBA members.

“Our goal is to provide a one stop shop for members of the IBA, where they can utilize Broadcast Depot as a resource for knowledge, service, planning and equipment acquisitions”, said U.S. sales manager TIM JOBE. “It has also proven beneficial for us and our clients to have a partnership with BALBOA CAPITAL where we can present financing options and jump the hurdles that usually slow projects and reaching goals.”

IBA Pres. RON STONE said, “This was one of the most important partnerships we wanted to solidify for IBA members. Having an equipment provider that can respond quickly, provide industry leading prices, and provide our members with potential financing when needed was incredibly important... and we have found the perfect provider with BROADCAST DEPOT."

