April Wilson Heads To Mornings

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9 POSITIVE & UPLIFTING)/WATERLOO, IA promotes APRIL WILSON to Listener Engagement Director and Morning Show Co-Host.

WILSON said “When I rekindled my relationship with Jesus, I didn't think getting back into the radio industry would be something I would ever be interested in. But God had a different plan. I started listening to Life 101.9, started volunteering for the fundraisers, attended a Girls' Night Out event, started giving financially and most recently started working part time. It was definitely His plan that I am moving into a new role and am so excited to share Jesus's love with others in a bigger way than even I could imagine.”

WILSON will begin waking up before the sun rises on MONDAY, APRIL 5th.

« see more Net News