Blake

LARRY BLAKE plans to retire at the end of MAY after over 40 years in the entertainment business, spending 25 of them representing CONCORD MUSIC GROUP. GREGG GOLDMAN will replace LARRY BLAKE as CONCORD’s EVP/ Business & Legal Affairs/Recorded Music, reporting to General Counsel AMANDA MOLTER.

After serving as CONCORD’s outside counsel for 10 years in 2005 BLAKE was named SVP/Legal & Business Affairs. Later his role was expanded to Chief Legal and Business Affairs Officer, supervising all legal and business affairs including the royalties department. He managed the acquisitions of FANTASY, TELARC, ROUNDER, VEE JAY, VANGUARD, FEARLESS, RAZOR & TIE / KIDZ BOP, MUSART/BALBOA, SAVOY, VARÈSE SARABANDE, and IMAGEM. He negotiated CONCORD’s worldwide licensing and distribution agreements with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. Before joining CONCORD BLAKE was a partner at MANATT, PHELPS & PHILLIPS, LLP, his clients were the EAGLES, CHER, the PIXIES, BARBRA STREISAND and the ROLLING STONES, SUB POP RECORDS and ANSCHUTZ ENTERTAINMENT GROUP (AEG).

LARRY BLAKE remarked about his retirement, “It has been my great fortune to have been able to combine my legal education with my passion for music, to have been mentored by one of the deans of music lawyers, LEE PHILLIPS, and to have gotten the opportunity to help build CONCORD from a small jazz label to the indie powerhouse it is today. As much as I have loved working with the great team of people built under the leadership of SCOTT PASCUCCI and GLEN BARROS before him, it’s now time for me to turn my focus to my wife and family, and with GREGG GOLDMAN on board, I can do so guilt-free, knowing that CONCORD has found the ideal person to replace me.”

Concord General Counsel AMANDA MOLTER commented, “It has been an honor to work with LARRY [BLAKE] and learn from one of the best in the business. His retirement has been well-earned, and we cannot thank him enough for the hard work that he has devoted to CONCORD and its artists over the last two and a half decades. At the same time, I am so pleased that GREGG GOLDMAN has joined the Business & Legal Affairs team as EVP for Recorded Music. GREGG will be working closely with LARRY in the coming months and I am confident the transition will be a smooth one.”

GREGG GOLDMAN spent 14 years in Business Affairs and Business Development at SONY MUSIC GROUP and WARNER MUSIC GROUP. In his new role at CONCORD, he will join the Recorded Music team, working with Chief Label Executive TOM WHALLEY and Chief Catalog Executive SIG SIGWORTH on CONCORD's front line labels and catalog.

“I have had great pleasure working with LARRY BLAKE over the past years,” said [TOM] WHALLEY. “I have immense respect for his contribution in building CONCORD into the unique and important media company it is today. I wish him the very best in his future life endeavors. I am impressed with GREGG GOLDMAN's background, which makes him a perfect fit to represent CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC. I look forward to building the future of CONCORD RECORDED MUSIC with GREGG’s help.”

"LARRY BLAKE's wisdom, knowledge, and guidance has been invaluable to the success of CONCORD'S RECORDED MUSIC division, and we wish him great enjoyment in his retirement,” stated [SIG] SIGWORTH. “Having worked with Gregg Goldman in the past, I know that his experience and passion will serve us very well, long into the future."

GREGG GOLDMAN commented, “I’m thrilled to join the team SCOTT has built at CONCORD, and I look forward to working closely with TOM, SIG, and AMANDA to help grow and support the business and build upon the foundation Larry has done such a great job of establishing."

Goldman

« see more Net News