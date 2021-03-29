Indeed Tops Chart

INDEED and PROGRESSIVE swapped places on MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 national radio advertiser chart for MARCH 22-28, with INDEED taking over the top slot and PROGRESSIVE down a notch despite airing over 5,000 more spots than last week. PSAs for the CDC jumped from 8th place to third, while iHEARTRADIO promos, which topped the list two weeks ago, fell from fourth to seventh; iHEART promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS and the True Crime "ASTRAY" came in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The top 10:

INDEED (#2 last week; 59100 instances) PROGRESSIVE (#1; 57634) CDC CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL & PREVENTION (#8; 50677) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS (#3: 50022) ASTRAY PODCAST (#6; 40801) BABBEL (#5; 37359) iHEARTRADIO (#4: 36999) GEICO (#7; 33116) ZIPRECRUITER (#10; 31689) ALLSTATE (#12; 30892)

