Lady Luck Songs

NASHVILLE-based music publishing company LADY LUCK SONGS has signed songwriters ROGER SPRINGER and HAILEY STEELE to exclusive publishing agreements. Additionally, the company has retained NICOLE WYATT as an independent song plugger and has formalized a partnership for administration and song-pitching services with MIXTAPE MUSIC GROUP after working together for two years. Under the partnership. LADY LUCK is now handling all pitching and administration services for MIXTAPE’s songwriter roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome ROGER and HAILEY, both big and inspiring talents, and look forward to facilitating their continued successful creative journeys,” said LADY LUCK founder and songwriter KIM PENZ. “And NICOLE’s experience and passion for songs will be a big asset for our fast-growing company.”

WYATT began her career in marketing at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT before she found her passion for music publishing. Across her career, she's held music-plugging positions at 38 MUSIC, WRITERSLIST and ZJS MUSIC/AVERAGE JOES ENTERTAINMENT, and now works independently, representing multiple clients.

