A lineup shuffle at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY in the wake of midday host LEE LONSBERRY's exit (NET NEWS 3/8) will see DESERET NEWS Opinion Editor/Head of Strategic Reach BOYD MATHESON's "INSIDE SOURCES" expand to two hours and move from 11a-noon to 1-3p (MT), while "UTAH'S NOON NEWS" adds a half hour to run noon-1p and DAVE NORIEGA and DEBBIE DUJANOVIC add an hour to air 9a-noon.

“BOYD has played an important role in our new strategy and being on the radio has been an important part of that,” said DESERET NEWS Pres./Publisher JEFF SAMPSON. “We are thrilled he will be taking a larger role at our sister company, KSL NEWSRADIO.”

“BOYD is just too important of a voice to the community to only have him on KSL one hour a day,” said PD KEVIN LARUE. “We’re excited to provide listeners a longer program to cover important issues. The thinking he offers about the news and current culture is unparalleled.”

“Having more time every day to dig into the news with listeners while helping them divide the rage from reason and elevate crucial conversations in our community and the nation is an exciting challenge,” said MATHESON. “Drawing out, and learning from, all the unique perspectives of Utahns and harnessing the power of diversity of thought inspires me.”

“BOYD has his finger firmly on the pulse of local and national politics,” said SVP/GM TANYA VEA. “He’ll bring insight, perspective, and most importantly - sensitivity to the complex issues our society is facing.”

