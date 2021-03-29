Sony Deal

Children's media company TINKERCAST has entered a podcasting partnership with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT that includes existing shows, led by "WOW IN THE WORLD," and the development of a new slate of shows.



TINKERCAST CEO MEREDITH HALPERN-RANZER said, “When we launched TINKERCAST and WOW IN THE WORLD, we were driven by our desire as parents and media makers to engage kids beyond the screen, in conversations and in their future. As parents, we wanted our kids to feel agency in their world. As media makers and storytellers, we believed that well-told stories could inspire hope, optimism and 'wow.' We are thrilled to be partnering with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT in order to amplify our mission and to bring beloved and new original content to families around the world.”



SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT Pres./Premium Content TOM MACKAY said, “The team at TINKERCAST inspires generations of kids and families every single day with their incredible breadth of educational and innovative content. We look forward to working with (TINKERCAST founders) GUY (RAZ), MINDY (THOMAS) and MEREDITH (HAPLERN-RANZER) to grow TINKERCAST’s imprint globally and bring more new audiences to podcasting.”

« see more Net News