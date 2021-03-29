Suffers Loss In UK Court

According to ADVANCED TELEVISION, THE LONDON COURT OF APPEAL sided with SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and WARNER MUSIC that TUNEIN did not have a license to play music in the UK. In NOVEMBER 2019, the COURT decided that radio stations licensed in the UK offer the TUNEIN service. However, the COURT also found that TUNEIN breached the music company’s copyrights.

From the MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE, the COURT’s verdict was: “In summary, the main judgment decided that the Defendant [TUNEIN] a US technology company which operates an on-line platform providing a service enabling users to access radio stations around the world had infringed the Claimants’ copyright in sound recordings of music when that music was played through the Defendant’s system (website and apps) from internet radio stations”.

WARNER MUSIC GROUP stated: “This appeal verdict is very welcome. We continue to hope that TUNEIN will accept that it needs to operate on a fully licensed basis, fairly paying rights holders for the music it uses to generate revenue. Such a move would be to the benefit of rights holders and listeners in the UK and elsewhere. We stand ready to enter into licensing negotiations to help facilitate that outcome.”

SONY stated, “Globally the company [TUNEIN] continues to unlawfully profit from massive commercialization of unlicensed copyrighted sound recordings by turning a blind eye to basic licensing requirements and seeking to hide behind safe harbor and other spurious technical claims to avoid paying music creators. Today’s ruling helps to ensure music creators are not deprived of compensation for their work, that TUNEIN does not have an unfair competitive advantage in relation to licensed services, honors their legal obligations, and respects the need for artists and record labels to receive a fair return on the essential value they provide.”

