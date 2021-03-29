Partners With A To Z Sports

A few weeks after adding A TO Z SPORTS podcast and nightly show host BUCK REISING for middays, CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE has announced a content partnership agreement with A TO Z SPORTS itself, which will result in personalities from the website and the radio station appearing on each other's platforms as well as development of original programming.

CUMULUS NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. ALLISON WARREN said, “As the predominant sports leader in MIDDLE TENNESSEE, 104.5 THE ZONE’s partnership with A TO Z SPORTS reflects our continued efforts to delivering cutting edge sports content to our audience. We are looking forward to working with ZACH BINGHAM, AUSTIN STANLEY and the entire A TO Z team.”

A TO Z SPORTS Co-Owner/Host ZACH BINGHAM said, "We look forward to our partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA. Together we will bring creative ideas and fresh local content to sports fans in this market!"

A TO Z SPORTS Co-Owner/Host AUSTIN STANLEY added, "It's a great opportunity for A TO Z SPORTS and our audiences as we start a strategic partnership with one of the strongest sports talk brands in MIDDLE TENNESSEE."

