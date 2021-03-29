SIRIUSXM's ROCK THE BELLS RADIO (Ch. 43) is hosting a Virtual Town Hall, "Is The Vaccine Safe For Us?" featuring LL COOL J, DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DR. MARCELLA NUNEZ-SMITH and DJ JAZZY JEFF. The discussion of the COVID-19 vaccine debuts MARCH 31 at 6p EDT.

During the event, LL COOL J, DR. FAUCI, DR. MARCELLA NUNEZ-SMITH and DJ JAZZY JEFF will discuss the vaccine including if it’s safe for pregnant women, why people should trust to get the vaccine, COVID survivor stories, demystifying misinformation and setting the record straight on conspiracy theories. The event will also feature questions submitted by SIRIUSXM subscribers.

« back to Net News