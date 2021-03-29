New State Anthem?

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA has kicked off a CHANGE.ORG petition drive to make JUSTIN BIEBER's latest single, Peaches an optional GEORGIA State Anthem.

The BIEBER ties to ATLANTA run deep with two POWER 96.1 JINGLE BALL headlining performances and BIEBER is managed by ATLANTA native SCOOTER BRAUN. BIEBER briefly lived in ATLANTA in 2014 and, according to WWPW PD DAN HUNT, BIEBER added a peach tattoo on his neck this past weekend.

Check out POWER 96.1's BIEBER "Peaches" petition drive here.

