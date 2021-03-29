Otis and Bernie

Former iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA MD/afternoon host JEREMY “OTIS” MAHER has been keeping busy with a new weekly podcast co-hosted with WESTWOOD ONE host BERNIE MACK. Watch it here.

"THIS IS WEIRD" covers things happening both in the hosts' personal lives and weird news from around the world. MAHER, formerly at Top 40 WDJX/LOUISVILLE and Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE, launched the podcast after being laid off by THE BULL in iHEARTMEDIA's cutbacks in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/2/20).

MAHER is still on the hunt for a new full-time gig. Reach him here.

