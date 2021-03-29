-
WSGW/Saginaw Replaces 'Rush Recordings' With 'Markley, Van Camp & Robbins'
March 29, 2021 at 11:32 AM (PT)
ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW, MI has joined the ranks of "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" affiliates dropping the posthumous best-ofs-with-guest-hosts version of the show -- what the station terms "the RUSH Recordings" -- in favor of another option, in this case COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS."
WSGW made the switch in mid-MARCH, saying that it "wanted a show that would serve conservatives on the hot topics of the day in an informative and entertaining style."